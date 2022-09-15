‘They’ll pick up a much-needed win here’ – Swansea City v Hull City prediction: The72

Swansea City host Hull City in the Championship’s early kick-off on Saturday.

Swansea City see Hull City make the journey into South Wales on Saturday lunchtime.

It’s a game between two sides who’ve endured some tough form in recent weeks, with the Swans slumped in 21st and the Tigers in 15th.

Hull started the season well but they’ve since lost their last three in the league, conceding eight in the process and managing to score just once.

Russell Martin’s Swansea meanwhile were beaten, but not disgraced by league leaders Sheffield United last time out, with the Welsh side having picked up just one win in their last six outings.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull City can’t buy a win at the moment. They look a farcry from the side that started so well this season, but they’ll view this Swansea game as a chance to return to winning ways.

“I expect Arveladze to field an attacking side on Saturday and I expect them to give Swansea a really hard time. Martin’s men look really low on confidence and quality at the moment, but they can never be ruled out, with the Swans still having a lot of capable players in their ranks.

“Early kicks offs are usually hard to predict, but I fancy Hull City here – I think they’ll pick up a much-needed win here.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Hull City

James Ray

“Both these sides are really struggling for results at the moment. Swansea just haven’t got going while Hull are slipping down the table after a bright start.

“Swansea’s predicament is a confusing one. Martin remains a promising coach and at times, they’ve looked fantastic under his guide. However, their game management has been terrible this season, continuously throwing away points-winning positions.

“That has to change here. Arveladze’s Hull have looked out of sorts too, so they have a good chance to do so.

“It’s a tough one to call, but I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Hull City