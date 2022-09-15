‘They could be in danger’ – Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Luton Town host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town haven’t been able to emulate the success they enjoyed last season just yet in the new campaign.

The Hatters sit down in 18th place with 10 points from nine games. They played out a 2-2 draw with bottom of the table Coventry City last time out, but if they can start to put a run together, they will soon rise up the Championship table quickly.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their strong start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson continued on Tuesday night as they secured a valuable win over Watford. Five wins from nine games leaves them in a strong 3rd place, four points away from the automatic spots.

Both sides were in and around the play-off fight last season, with the Luton earning a top-six spot while Rovers tailed off.

Now though, ahead of their first meeting in the 2022/23 campaign, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray

“Blackburn picked up a really impressive midweek win over Watford to show just what they’re capable of under Tomasson. By no means were Watford anywhere near what’s expected of them, but it made for an impressive win for Rovers regardless.

“That win should stand them in good stead for the trip to Kenilworth Road, which hasn’t been the fortress it was last season.

“In fact, the Hatters are yet to pick up a home win this season, and I think that wait could continue. Jones really needs to get his side firing again, else they could be in danger.

“I’m going to go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Luton look a bit lost this season. They made some more good signings in the summer but they’ve lost that bit of spark they had last time round, whereas Blackburn look good.

“Despite losing a lot of games already this season, Blackburn look as though they really came together during their last outing v Watford.

“Tomasson’s style of play is starting to be put into action and Rovers will surely head to Kenilworth Road full of confidence.

“Luton’s confidence might have been knocked after last night’s draw v Coventry, so I’m going to go for an away win as well.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Blackburn Rovers