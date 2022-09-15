‘The tide could start to turn on him’ – Millwall v Blackpool prediction: The72

Millwall host Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

Both sides go into Saturday’s meeting at The Den after poor midweek performances.

Millwall were comfortably dispatched by QPR, with two second-half goals putting the Lions to the sword. The South London outfit find themselves in a lowly 19th, after failing to record a victory in the last five outings.

Manager Gary Rowett will undoubtedly be growing increasingly concerned at Millwall’s recent lack of firepower, with his side registering just two goals this calendar month.

However, Rowett’s men, who face their third consecutive home fixture as the Seasiders prepare to head to the capital on Saturday, might be buoyed by their opponent’s display against Rotherham United on Wednesday evening.

Blackpool turned out an abject display against the Millers, with a frustrated Michael Appleton feeling compelled to challenge the character of his players.

Nevertheless, the Lancashire side recorded three away games without a loss prior to defeat in South Yorkshire, so should be relatively optimistic of a return to winning ways.

Ahead of the game, two of The72’s writing roster issue their predictions for the tie prior to Saturday’s kick-off…

Ryan Murray

”This feels like an evenly matched contest, with both clubs suffering from patchy runs in form.

“Blackpool and Millwall have identical goal scored and against tallies, so therefore each side earning a point each may be a wise prediction. Unfortunately, given that two nervy sides are going toe-to-toe, with both desperate to avoid another humbling loss, this fixture could easily transpire into a cagey stalemate.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-0 Blackpool

1 of 10 Who was the caretaker manager before Gary Rowett took charge in 2019? Scott Fitzgerald Adam Barrett Colin West Steve Lomas

James Ray

“Millwall haven’t inspired so far this season but most of their success has come at home, though Blackpool have proven they can be tricky customers on the road, setting up for an intriguing tie at The Den this weekend.

“Rowett really needs to get his side firing if he’s to turn around the Lions, else the tide could start to turn on him. After last season’s success, I think Millwall will make their way up the table and the new additions will come good, but it needs to start soon.

“Appleton has his own desires to lift is Blackpool side up the table and a win could be there for the taking this weekend.

“However, I’m going to back Millwall to make a much-needed return to winning ways in a tight game.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Blackpool