Steven Schumacher reveals clear stance on Plymouth Argyle future amid Huddersfield Town links

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said he has no interest in heading elsewhere amid links with the vacant post as Huddersfield Town manager.

Plymouth Argyle named Schumacher as boss early last season after the Pilgrims lost Ryan Lowe to Preston North End.

The 38-year-old has done a sterling job since taking over at Home Park too. He maintained their promotion push last season and although they ended up falling short of the play-offs, many thought they would struggle more after losing Lowe.

Schumacher has guided the League One side to a strong start to this season too, with Plymouth Argyle sitting in 3rd.

His strong performance in his first managerial role is said to have landed him on the watchlist of Huddersfield Town as they search for a replacement for Danny Schofield following his recent sacking.

However, speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher has moved to make his stance clear on his future at Home Park

“I’m not interested about going anywhere else,” he said.

“I love this job, I’m incredibly fortunate to be in this role at such an early stage in my career, to manage a massive club like this. I just need to keep getting better and focus on what I’m doing. I’m not bothered about anything else from the outside.

“I’m fully focused on preparing the team for a massive game – and a great game by the way – that we have got to go and play against Portsmouth. It’s one we are really looking forward to and I’m not looking anywhere else.”

Good news for the Pilgrims…

Losing Schumacher after losing Lowe last season would have been another real blow to Plymouth Argyle.

They’re in a really strong position at the moment and Schumacher definitely has them moving in the right direction. It’s no surprise that a young coach performing well is subject to interest from elsewhere, especially when a Championship role has opened up.

However, it seems he’s fully focused on the task at hand with Plymouth Argyle as they look to right the wrongs of last season.

He mentioned the upcoming clash with fellow south coast outfit Portsmouth, which is setting up to be a really tasty clash at the top end of the League One table.