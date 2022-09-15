Reporter shares damning verdict on Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough position after poor start to the season

The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson says that Chris Wilder’s position at Middlesbrough ‘has to be’ under threat, after Boro’s poor start to the new season.

Wilder arrived at the Riverside Stadium in November last year. He came in after Neil Warnock concluded his time in charge with a 1-1 draw at West Brom – a point which left Boro in 14th place of the Championship table.

And as many expected, Wilder turned things around. He guided Boro to an eventual 7th place finish, with inconsistent form towards the end of the campaign leading to Middlesbrough missing out on a play-off spot.

That form has seemingly bled into this season as well, with Boro struggling down in 21st place of the table after Tuesday night’s defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Wilder may be afforded some added time this season given the amount of new players brought in under his watch this summer. But with results having been so poor, The Northern Echo reporter Wilson has posed the question of whether Wilder’s position at Middlesbrough is currently under threat.

He writes:

“The stark reality is that with Boro sitting in 21st position in the table, it has to be. Saturday’s game with Rotherham is not quite win or bust, but with the international break looming, Wilder will find himself in an extremely awkward position if things do not go to plan.

“Steve Gibson has a long-established reputation for backing his managers, but he is also prepared to act decisively when required. Gareth Southgate, Gordon Strachan, Tony Mowbray and Warnock were all dismissed in either October or early November, giving their successor sufficient time to have a realistic chance of turning things around. We are not at that stage yet with Wilder, but with a fifth of the season gone, things will have to start improving soon if this is not be a wasted campaign.”

1 of 10 How many points did Middlesbrough claim in the 2016/17 Premier League season? 27 28 29 30

Wilder hype misplaced?

After leaving Sheffield United in March last year, Wilder immediately became one of the most in-demand managers on the market.

It was understandable, given his rise from League One to the Premier League with Sheffield United and his 9th place finish in the 2019/20 top flight campaign.

But his last season at the helm was terrible. Sheffield United spent a tonne of money under his watch, but that money was largely misspent on players like Rhian Brewster and many others who didn’t deliver.

We’re seeing a similar situation unfold at the Riverside this season. Middlesbrough have spent well and have no doubt hiked up their wage bill to bring in a number of players who, so far, aren’t performing.

Wilson makes a lot of good points – Middlesbrough are a huge team and the fact that they’re in 21st after nine games simply has to put pressure on Wilder, and Steve Gibson will surely be expecting his side to shoot up the table this season, like they did last time round, given the amount of investment that’s gone into the side this summer.

The next game against Rotherham United is certainly a crunch match for Wilder, whose side go up against Coventry City and Birmingham City at the start of next month – two games that could yet dictate Wilder’s future at the club.