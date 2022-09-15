Plymouth Argyle boss in the frame for Huddersfield Town vacancy, report claims

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is ‘in the frame’ for the Huddersfield Town job, claims Football Insider.

Huddersfield Town are without a manager after parting ways with Danny Schofield earlier this week.

The Terriers currently sit in 23rd place of the Championship table after reaching the play-off final just last year, having earned just four points so far in the Championship.

But Football Insider now claim that Huddersfield could turn to Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher.

Schumacher was assistant to Ryan Lowe on the south coast before he left for Preston North End midway through last season.

But Schumacher has continued the good work at Plymouth and then some – he has his side sitting in 3rd place of the table as things stand, having taken 18 points from the opening eight league games of the season.

Huddersfield Town’s next game is at home to Cardiff City on Saturday, where the Terriers will look to avoid a fourth-straight defeat in the Championship.

Narcís Pèlach and Paul Harsley are taking charge of the side for Saturday’s game.

Schumacher – a good fit?

Schumacher is thought of very highly at Plymouth and now, he’s seemingly thought of highly in the Championship.

His side play an attractive brand of football which is something that Town have tried to implement over the years, with appointments of names like David Wagner, Danny Cowley and Carlos Corberan.

Schumacher’s Plymouth have scored a lot of goals so far this season – 14 in eight league outings – and they are something of a hot spot for younger talents, with Premier League and Championship clubs having spent a lot of players there in recent seasons.

It seems like it’d be a steady appointment for the Terriers. But whether or not Schumacher would swap a promotion chase with Plymouth for a relegation battle with Huddersfield, and ultimately succeed, remains to be seen.

One thing is certain though – this news is not something Argyle fans will want to be reading this morning.