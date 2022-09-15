‘Obviously…’ – Reporter offers verdict on whether or not Sheffield United will scour the free agent market

YorkshireLive reporter Nathan Hemmingham says he’d be ‘surprised’ if Sheffield United sign any free agents in the coming weeks.

Sheffield United have started the 2022/23 season in fine form, taking 20 points from their opening nine games of the season and currently sitting top of the table.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom had plenty of injuries to contend with last season, and he still does, particularly in the defensive department with names like Ciaran Clark, Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens and Max Lowe all missing the last outing v Swansea City.

But when asked whether or not the Blades might scour the free agent market in the coming weeks, Hemmingham wrote in a Q&A on YorkshireLive:

“Obviously there is space for a free agent but the problem with signing those players at this stage of the season is they are way off fitness and will take time to get up to speed. Unless some of those injuries turn into a season-ending ones I would be surprised if they went for a free agent.”

Sheffield United have won their last three in the league, having not lost a league fixture since the opening day of the season at Watford.

Don’t change a winning formula…

A few teams in the Championship are scrambling around to bring in free agents, but Sheffield United don’t need to.

They look formidable so far this season and there doesn’t seem to be a team in the league who can stop them in their tracks.

Despite having a lengthy injury list, Heckingbottom seems to have enough players at his disposal to keep things on track. But one or two more key injuries could change that.

Like Hemmingham says though, bringing in a free agent won’t provide immediate cover for an injured player – they’d need to time to properly get up to speed.

The Blades might be better off turning towards their youth ranks if they need players, with several youngsters having really progressed under Heckingbottom’s watch this season.

Sheffield United return to action v Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.