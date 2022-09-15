Mowbray assesses Elliot Embleton’s Sunderland situation after impressive Reading performance

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has discussed Elliot Embleton’s role in the side, after the midfielder’s impressive performance in last night’s 3-0 win over Reading in the Championship.

Sunderland headed to Reading in the Championship last night.

It was Mowbray’s third game at the helm, and it ended up being his second win as Sunderland boss – both his wins have been 3-0 scorelines.

Two first half goals from Patrick Roberts followed by a stunning team goal finished off by Jack Clarke in the second earned Sunderland the win.

Embleton came off the bench in the first half last night. The 23-year-old was on hand to provide the assists for both of Roberts’ goals in the first half, with the midfielder having featured in all nine of Sunderland’s Championship games so far this season.

Speaking to the club after the game, Mowbray said of Embleton’s situation:

“He’s a wonderful player, Elliot Embleton, and I do talk to him. I say, ‘listen, it’s almost criminal that you’re not in the team with your talent, but you have to trust us’. You can’t just put every attacking player in the team because the balance wouldn’t be right and we’d probably lose more goals.

“But he understands, and he knows that it’s tough for certain players to play every three days. I will sit him on the bench sometimes and he will get his opportunities, and if he’s playing well and scoring and creating, then he’ll stay in the team.”

Embleton featured 40 times in League One last season, scoring nine times and assisting six.

He remains an important player for the club despite having not been so involved since Mowbray’s arrival, but his performance last night could well put him in starting contention for Saturday’s trip to Watford.

Options in the middle…

Mowbray and Sunderland don’t have too many options in the middle of the park. Embleton is battling the likes of Corry Evans, Jay Matete and Dan Neil for a starting spot – all of whom can offer different qualities though.

Embleton has an eye for a pass and an eye for a goal too. He’s a composed player on the ball and he can handle the big occasions – he scored the opening goal in Sunderland’s play-off win over Wycombe Wanderers last season.

He’ll be a good option for Mowbray going forward, with the veteran manager having started really well on Wearside.

Saturday’s game v Watford kicks off at 3pm, in what promises to be Mowbray’s toughest outing yet.