Michael Beale makes revelation over pre-match dilemma after QPR’s win over Millwall

QPR boss Michael Beale has revealed Sam Field overcame illness during the warm-up to put in an impressive display against Millwall on Wednesday night.

QPR moved into 8th place after picking up with third win in four games against Millwall on Wednesday night.

Second-half goes from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen, both assisted by Ilias Chair, secured all three points for Beale’s side, but it was a strong day at the office for many, not just those amongst the goals.

Central midfielder Field was among those who stood out, controlling the midfield well alongside goalscorer Johansen.

Now, R’s boss Beale has revealed that there were late doubts over the former West Brom man’s condition in the warm-up ahead of the game. He told West London Sport that Field ‘was really ill’ ahead of the game, praising him for his performance after the worry.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Fieldy was really sick in the warm-up and I wasn’t really sure if he was even going to play.

“He was really ill in the warm-up so to play as well as that was really good from him.”

Moving on up…

Another win for Beale and co has QPR knocking on the door of the play-off spots, so it will be hoped that they can continue in this vein of form and keep making their way up the table.

The midfield has looked really strong in recent weeks and an assured full debut for Tim Iroegbunam will only fill the R’s fans with more confidence for the season ahead.

Field has generally gone as an under the radar performer in his time in a QPR shirt. He’s a consistent performer and if he can maintain this standard, he could prove to be a real standout for the R’s.

He has struggled with injury before though, so Beale will be more than wary of burning him out too early into the season.