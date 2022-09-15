Mark Robins reveals ‘big bonus’ for Coventry City regarding standout star

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare is ahead of schedule in his injury recovery and should return shortly after the international break.

Coventry City’s start to the season has been a difficult one, and they’ve had to fare without key player O’Hare.

The 24-year-old was key to their success last season but a hamstring injury suffered right before the opening day has seen him sidelined since, and fears were that he wouldn’t be back for some time yet, with December mentioned as a possible return date.

Now though, following the Sky Blues’ draw with Luton Town on Wednesday night, Robins has revealed a significant boost.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Robins stated that O’Hare looks to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn hamstring. He won’t return before the international break, but it is expected that he will be back in contention shortly after the round of international fixtures:

“There’s some good news on Callum O’Hare.

“We think he’s going to be back sooner than we’d expected. That will be after the international break, but it will be soon after the international break, I think, which is a big bonus.”

1 of 10 Who was the last Coventry City player to win the club's Player of the Season award in consecutive campaigns? Dom Hyam Aron Gunnarsson Muhamed Konjic Dion Dublin

A much-needed boost…

Coventry City are still rooted to the bottom of the table after failing to win any of their first six games.

A disrupted start to the season in terms of injuries and struggles with the surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena haven’t helped, but it will be hoped that the return of a key player like O’Hare can breathe some life into their campaign.

He played in all but one Championship game last season, managing five goals and eight assists as the Sky Blues enjoyed a memorable season. They’re in need of a turnaround sooner rather than later, so it will be hoped O’Hare can return at the top of his game to inspire Robins’ side to a rise up the table.