‘Lack of quality in their ranks’ – Watford v Sunderland prediction: The72

Watford host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Hornets come into this one on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Watford sit 10th in the league, but they remain just one point away from Sunderland and the coveted top-six spots.

Sunderland have had a solid start to life back in the Championship. The Black Cats have proven they can compete with most teams in the division, but the loss of Alex Neil will no doubt have a big impact on the trajectory the club take.

Tony Mowbray won his second game in charge of Sunderland last night with a 3-0 win over Reading. The Black Cats sit 6th but just one point ahead of Watford.

Ahead of this clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts will back themselves and you can see why. Their squad still has traces of the Premier League, whilst Sunderland’s is still majorly lacking in Championship experience. With a big crowd expected, Watford have the perfect chance to put their recent defeat in the past.

“This game promises to be one to watch this weekend and calling it isn’t easy.

“Sunderland will be without Ross Stewart and after Ellis Simms’ knock against Reading, there is cause for concern in this department. The Black Cats handled the injuries well and at times looked like a huge threat. I think this one could be split evenly.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Sunderland

1 of 10 Who currently wears the no.2 shirt for Sunderland? Corry Evans Niall Huggins Dennis Cirkin Jack Clarke

Luke Phelps

“I really like the look of Sunderland this season. Jack Clarke’s goal against Reading is one of the goals of the season so far and it bodes well the Black Cats under Tony Mowbray.

“Watford meanwhile, they started as many expected, but the defeat to Blackburn has really cast a light on the lack of quality in their ranks, in my opinion anyway.

“Sunderland could come away with this one with all three points, but I think Watford will have enough individual quality to take a point from this one.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Sunderland