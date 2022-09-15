Johnnie Jackson reveals AFC Wimbledon’s stance on free agent signings

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has not shut the door on the potential arrival of some free agent signings.

AFC Wimbledon enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with new boss Jackson wasting no time in making his mark on the squad at Plough Lane.

There were departures for key players like Jack Rudoni and Luke McCormick, but after their strong performances in a relegation campaign, many expected the duo to head for pastures new ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite the fact the window is shut, the door isn’t completely closed for new additions. The free agent market provides managers with the chance to add some more fresh blood to their ranks if they feel they need more bodies before January.

Now, Dons boss Jackson has revealed his position.

As quoted by the South London Press, Jackson said that while they won’t look to add anyone ‘for the sake of it’, the Dons aren’t against dipping into the free agents pool if needs be. He said:

“Possibly.

“We won’t do anything for the sake of it, but if we feel there is something that is going to help us, make us stronger, then we will look at it.”

Open to additions…

The Dons have already added one free agent to their ranks in the form of Will Jaaskelainen, but more new arrivals aren’t out of the realm of possibility it seems.

Their ranks are pretty well-stocked with options though, with a host of loan additions helping bolster their ranks after relegation. The club’s academy has proven a solid supplier of first-team quality players over the years too, so it will be hoped some more talents can make the step up under Jackson’s management too.

It will be hoped the squad can remain fit to keep the Dons out of the free transfer market, but if needs be, it seems Jackson is certainly open to another addition.