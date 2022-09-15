‘He’s going to get what he deserves’ – Simon Jordan slams West Brom manager Steve Bruce after Birmingham City defeat

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has slammed West Brom manager Steve Bruce following last night’s 3-2 defeat at home to Birmingham City in the Championship.

West Brom welcomed Midland rivals Birmingham City to The Hawthorns last night.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of the visitor thanks to an impressive performance and likewise hat-trick from Scott Hogan.

For the Baggies though, no win in four league outings leaves them in 20th place of the table, with last night’s defeat in particular highlighting a lot of flaws within this current side.

Bruce is taking a lot of flack online this morning and joining in the debate is talkSPORT pundit Jordan, who had this to say on the 61-year-old:

“This isn’t good enough. You don’t get beat by Birmingham. He knows that because Birmingham is the game that you don’t get beat in.

“This is not what what West Bromwich Albion employed. They employed Steve Bruce to get them out of the division, not to keep them in the division, so he’s got to do better.

“If he doesn’t do better, then he’s going to get what he deserves because this isn’t good enough… We are not going to be privvy to some of the stuff going on behind the scenes – when Villa went down, there was a lot of people in that dressing room that had perhaps had gone past their sell-by date, and there’s also situations at West Bromwich Albion where they probably need to clear the decks up a little bit.

“But that’s why you get top managers to do that.

“I can’t make excuses for Steve, and I don’t feel the necessity to do so because I like him. This isn’t good enough.”

Time up for Bruce?

Bruce was a steady, albeit underwhelming appointment when he replaced Valerien Ismael last season.

Like Jordan says, he was brought in for his Championship experience and his ability to steer teams towards the Premier League, but it seems like Bruce’s stock has rapidly dropped off in recent seasons.

Last night, the Baggies looked a mess – they were all over the place, lacking communication in every area of the pitch and looking disorganised going forward.

West Brom have a lot of good players in their ranks and Bruce should be performing better. But whether or not he’ll get the sack remains to be seen, and if he does, then when that might also remains to be seen.

The upcoming international break could yet see a lot of changes in Championship dugouts, with Bruce a potential name set for the axe.