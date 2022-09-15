‘He’s facing an uphill battle’ – QPR v Stoke City prediction: The72

QPR host Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

QPR come into the game sitting comfortably in 9th, with their eyes on climbing into a play-off place if they manage to win against Stoke.

Michael Beale’s side comfortably beat Millwall at The Den last night and should go into this game full of confidence.

Alex Neil’s Stoke meanwhile come into this game in 13th place after winning 3-0 away at Hull City in midweek – the Tigers’ first win under new manager Neil.

The game in west London this weekend promises to be an exciting one, and ahead of Saturday, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Luke Gallivan-Young

“Both sides come into this game in a very similar vein of form.

“Beale and Neil will both believe that their side will be capable of one-upping the other, but I think neither manager would be disappointed if this affair ended in a tie.

“On paper, these sides seem inseparable, and that’s why my prediction is that the points will be shared at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Stoke City

Luke Phelps

“I’d have backed QPR for an easy home win last weekend. But after Stoke’s impressive win at Hull City I think the Potters will really start to climb up the Championship table.

“Neil and Beale are two modern managers and it should make for an entertaining and close-fought game of football on Saturday.

“But I’m going to go for a draw as well – QPR should have the upper hand but Stoke will put up a very good fight.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“Stoke should have some wind in their sails after picking up their first win under Neil’s management, setting up an intriguing tie against an in-form QPR.

“The R’s look set for an exciting future with Beale at the helm but despite their run of three wins in four, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something teething problems emerge as the season progresses.

“I can’t see them starting yet though.

“As highly as I rate Neil, he’s facing an uphill battle at Stoke, so I think Beale will just get the better of him this weekend.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Stoke City