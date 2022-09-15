Has Gary Rowett run his course as Millwall manager?

Millwall succumbed to a fourth defeat in five last night, losing 2-0 at home to QPR in the Championship.

Millwall were easily beaten at The Den last night, not because they faced an unbeatable QPR side but because they simply weren’t good enough.

Gary Rowett lined up in his usual 5-3-2 – a formation which he’s donned since taking charge in October 2019 – and played his usual long ball style.

And whilst Rowett has delivered steady finishes over the past three years, his hard works seems to have come undone this season.

The Championship is rapidly evolving. It’s become more contemporary and last night’s defeat was a perfect example of that – Michael Beale is a young and innovative coach whose QPR side simply out-thought Millwall last night, and with relative ease.

Millwall are slumped in 19th place of the table as things stand and many online are starting to discuss whether or not Rowett has run his course as Lions boss.

If Rowett leaves today then he’ll go down as one of Millwall’s more successful managers in recent times. He’s guided the club 8th, 11th and 9th place finishes since taking over – steady finishes on a minimal budget, leading up to this summer where he was backed in the transfer market.

The goal for Millwall has long been to reach the Premier League, and Rowett has kept that dream alive by keeping the team competing in the Championship whilst bringing through some younger players and bringing in some newer ones to help build a squad around.

But after this start to the season and the apparent mood amongst Millwall fans on Twitter, there’s a growing sense that Rowett is not the man to take Millwall all the way to the Premier League.

The club needs a manager like Beale – someone contemporary, someone with new ideas and a different set of tactics. Rowett’s biggest criticism is perhaps his unwillingness to change his formation and change his style of play. It’s a style of play which is dampening the quality that is definitely lying within this Millwall side, but is yet to be properly unlocked.

The international break is just around the corner and there could yet be some big decisions to be made at Millwall.