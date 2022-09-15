Ex-Chelsea skipper John Terry lauds Jack Clarke’s Sunderland goal in resounding Reading win last night

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has lauded Jack Clarke’s goal for Sunderland in the 3-0 win over Reading last night.

Sunderland thumped Reading 3-0 in the Championship last night.

It was a second 3-0 victory for Tony Mowbray in his opening three games in charge, coming against a Reading side who’ve started the season well.

But the Black Cats blew the opposition away last night, going into half-time with a two-goal lead courtesy of two goals from Patrick Roberts.

Sunderland added a third in the second half through Clarke. The former Spurs man finished off a quick-moving play with a neat finish, and his goal has since earned a lot of plaudits online.

And the latest name to join in the discussion is Terry – he tweeted earlier this morning:

What a goal this is 👏🏻⚽️ https://t.co/y5Zb7kdWqI — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) September 15, 2022

No Neil, no problem

The loss of Alex Neil could easily set Sunderland on a poor run of form. The Scot is a hailed name in football coaching and he worked wonders at the Stadium of Light, but Mowbray has quashed any potential for a Neil hangover.

Clarke’s goal last night was the type of goal we often saw when Mowbray was in charge at Blackburn – his side picking up the ball deep in their own half, before quickly working the ball forward and in behind the opposition’s back-line.

And Clarke, whilst he showed a lot of promise last season, did’t have much end product. But so far this season he’s scored three and assisted three in nine Championship outings, having become a really important player for the Black Cats.

Now earning praise from someone like Terry just goes to show how good a player he is.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to Watford on Saturday afternoon.