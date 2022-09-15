Dion Sanderson sends message to Birmingham City supporters after stunning win over West Brom

Birmingham City beat West Brom 3-2 in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City made the short journey to The Hawthorns last night, to face a West Brom side managed by a former Blues boss in Steve Bruce.

And it was a memorable game for Birmingham City fans who witnessed Scott Hogan scored a neat hat-trick to bring all three points back to St Andrew’s.

There were a number of standout performers for Birmingham City on the night, with on loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson putting in another good shift.

The youngster has impressed upon his temporary return to the club, and he shared this message with Birmingham City fans after the game:

Class win 😜today the support from the fans was incredible ❤️ scotty btw 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 safe travels back blue noses KRO💙💙💙 — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) September 14, 2022

Sanderson started the last season on loan at Birmingham City, before being recalled midway through the season and then ending up at QPR.

He struggled at QPR, putting in some inconsistent performances during what was perhaps an necessary move for the youngster.

But he’s back at Birmingham City now and he’s looking good – he put in a commanding display last night, showcasing his qualities as a contemporary centre-back.

1 of 10 Who stood in as caretaker manager after Harry Redknapp's departure in September 2017? Eric Black Lee Carsley Steve Spooner Craig Gardner

The season ahead for Sanderson…

Eustace seems to have settled on a back-five, with Auston Trusty and Sanderson playing alongside the more experienced Marc Roberts.

And whilst clean sheets are still proving somewhat hard to come by, Birmingham City look a much more improved side than last time round.

Eustace has got them playing nice, attacking football, with a number of young players in the side who are more than holding their own in the Championship.

Sanderson is once again proving to be a key player and as the season goes on, he’ll only get better.

Up next for Blues is a home game v Coventry City on Saturday.