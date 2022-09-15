‘Desperate for a win’ – Burnley v Bristol City prediction: The72

Burnley host Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley welcome the free-scoring Bristol City to Turf Moor this weekend, in what promises to be another tough outing for both sides.

Vincent Kompany’s side go into this one on the back of a 1-1 draw at Preston North End in midweek – a sixth Championship game unbeaten for the Clarets.

Bristol City meanwhile lost 3-2 at Norwich City in midweek, halting a run of eight games unbeaten in all competitions.

Nigel Pearson’s side sit in 7th ahead of this weekend, compared to Burnley in 5th – only goal difference separates the two sides.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for Burnley v Bristol City…

Luke Phelps

“Bristol City showed against Norwich City that they can go toe-to-toe with the best in this division. They’re scoring goals at will and they look a real threat, but they’re also conceding a lot of goals.

“Burnley have a lot of firepower in their ranks – arguably more than Norwich – and so the Clarets could certainly be in for a prolific afternoon on Saturday.

“Whilst Bristol City are looking strong this season, I think Burnley will have too much quality for them on the day. And after a pretty disappointing midweek result, Kompany and his players will be desperate for a win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Bristol City

James Ray

“Both Burnley and Bristol City have been easy on the eye this season.

“Gone are the days of the Clarets playing ugly but effective football. Vincent Kompany has his side ticking along well early on, though he will be hoping he can start turning some of their draws into wins if they want to start making up ground on the top two.

“They face a tough test against top scorers Bristol City though. Pearson’s side have all of Tommy Conway, Nakhi Wells, Andi Weimann and Antoine Semenyo looking dangerous, so it’s not going to be an easy one for Burnley.

“I’m really hoping for an entertaining tie here, and I think it’ll deliver.

“Both will be determined to return to winning ways, but I’m going for a goal-filled draw.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-2 Bristol City