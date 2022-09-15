Coventry City’s free agent stance revealed after new injury blow emerges

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has suggested he is unlikely to dip into the free transfer market amid an injury to centre-back Michael Rose.

Coventry City’s centre-back options are looking light on the ground.

Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo were added on loan during the summer transfer window but they are the only natural centre-halves alongside Scotsman Rose and veteran Kyle McFadzean.

Now, after a blow to Rose, the club’s free agent stance has emerged.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Robins has suggested that there are no plans to dip into the free transfer market to add another centre-back despite only having three senior centre-backs fit at the moment.

It remains unknown just how long Rose will be out after feeling his groin in the first-half against Luton Town, but it looks unlikely that they’ll move for any free agents after Robins’ words.

When asked about a free agent move, he said:

“It depends.

“And it’s not as easy as that either, so if people are out of contract they have not trained and played so you are in the same boat anyway. You have got four or five weeks to get them up to speed and it doesn’t necessarily work anyway. Some players have been training with other clubs and it is what it is.

“They haven’t got a contract for a reason.”

Robins went on to say that the Sky Blues have got what they’ve got and “have to get on with it”.

Dealing with another injury…

Fingers will be crossed that Rose isn’t facing an extended spell out.

Robins’ use of a back three will mean that there are no natural centre-backs left on the bench, so another injury would force for the Sky Blues into deploying a player out of position, which really wouldn’t be ideal given their current predicament.

The Coventry City boss is right though. By the time a free agent is fit and ready, the Sky Blues’ injury issues may have alleviated. Admittedly they’re short on centre-back options as it is, but it could be something to address in the January transfer window rather than beforehand.

If needs be, the academy ranks will be there to dip into, while Ben Sheaf has played at centre-back before too.