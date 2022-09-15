Bruce identifies the Birmingham City man who caused West Brom ‘a physical problem all night’ after derby defeat

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has rued his side’s inability to ‘deal with’ Birmingham City’s Troy Deeney, after last night’ 3-2 defeat at home to Blues in the Championship.

West Brom welcomed Birmingham City for a Midlands derby in the Championship last night, and it proved to be a memorable night for the visitors.

Scott Hogan scored his first of three goals on the night after 14 minutes before Jed Wallace levelled the scoring going into half-time.

Hogan then bagged a brace within 20 minutes of the restart and despite Brandon Thomas-Asante coming off the bench to score from the spot, Blues went on to win the game 3-2.

It was a terrific performance from John Eustace’s side, with a number of standout performers on the night. Deeney though was a real handful for West Brom throughout the 90, and speaking to the club after the game, Bruce said of the 34-year-old:

“We didn’t deal with Deeney well enough. He caused us a physical problem all night.”

For the Baggies, last night’s defeat was a real setback after a string of decent performances, albeit lacking the result.

“We’ve played really well in our last few games here at The Hawthorns, but unfortunately, as has been the case since I’ve been here, we go and throw a performance in like that,” Bruce continued.

“It’s annoying, it’s frustrating, disappointing and I can understand the frustration of the supporters.”

What next for Bruce and West Brom?

Many might have forgiven West Brom and Bruce’s slow start to the season, given the amount of new players in the starting line up.

But last night’s defeat was a poor one – West Brom looked fragile throughout, there seemed to be no communication between the players whatsoever and they paid the price.

The Baggies sit in 20th place of the table and now, there seems to be a growing sense online that Bruce is a man under pressure, and that West Brom are a team in trouble.

Up next for them is a trip to high-flyers Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday, in what promises to be another tough outing for the Baggies.