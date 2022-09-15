Beale reveals Rob Dickie injury blow and gives timeline on Clarke-Salter return after QPR’s win over Millwall

QPR boss Michael Beale says that Rob Dickie ‘turned his ankle in training last Friday’, after the centre-back was absent from last night’s win at Millwall in the Championship.

QPR headed to The Den last night, to face a Millwall side who’ve endured a poor start to the season so far.

It promised to be a tough evening for the R’s and when fans saw that Dickie was missing, many thought the game against Millwall would become even more difficult.

But QPR went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen, and speaking to the club after the game, Beale gave this update on Dickie.

“We had to keep that a little under wraps. Rob turned his ankle in training last Friday. We will see him after the international break, it’s not major.”

Leon Balogun stepped in at centre-back alongside Jimmy Dunne and performed well.

Elsewhere, Beale went on to say that Jake Clarke-Salter will return to training this week.

“Jake Clarke-Salter will be back in training on Friday,” said the QPR boss. “It might be a bit soon for him this weekend but we lose one and get one, it is crazy how that works in football.”

1 of 10 QPR netted 60 Championship goals last season. But who was the campaign’s top scorer? Lyndon Dykes Charlie Austin Andre Gray Chris Willock

R’s coming together…

Things started slowly under Beale, understandably. But his QPR side are looking good ahead of the run-in to January – last night’s win was an assuring one, coming in light of Dickie’s absence at the back.

Balogun put in a very good performance in place of Dickie, who’s injury doesn’t seem to be overly major.

And when he’s back along with Clarke-Salter, Beale will have a lot of good options at the back, and after several years of having a leaky defence, QPR might now become impenetrable.

Last night’s win leaves them in 8th place of the Championship table ahead of Saturday’s home game v Stoke City.

The game kicks off at 3pm.