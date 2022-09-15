‘A reason to be worried’ – Preston North End v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Preston North End welcome Sheffield United to Deepdale this weekend.

Preston North End have had somewhat of an interesting start to the new season.

Ryan Lowe’s side have drawn six of their first nine, only picking up two wins in that time. The Lilywhites have by far the best defensive record in the league having only conceded twice, but they have problems finishing their chances and struggle turning those draws into wins.

Sheffield United are league leaders and have started the season as many expected. Paul Heckingbottom’s side look like a real title contender and their squad is full of quality.

The Blades narrowly missed out on promotion last time, but after the start they’ve had it’s hard to see a world where they don’t return to Premier League football this season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts are capable of more than what we’ve seen so far, but this won’t be an easy outing.

“For me, Sheffield United have arguably the best squad in the league and they rightfully sit where they are at the moment. The Lilywhites have a good squad for this level and the foundations are clearly solid, but they won’t achieve their potential this season unless their fortunes change in the final third.

“The Blades have the quality to knock a couple of goals past anyone, but the Preston North End defence isn’t easy to break down.

“Like all of Ryan Lowe’s games so far, I predict this one to be tight, but falling in favour of the travelling team.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Sheffield United

1 of 10 Before promotion in 2017, how many seasons did Sheffield United spend in League One? 3 4 5 6

James Ray

“Preston have proven their defensive solidity this season but against Sheffield United, it’s going to be a whole new challenge.

“Only Bristol City have scored more than the Blades this campaign and with Heckingbottom’s side in their current vein of form, I think anyone would do well to stop them this weekend. They’ve proven exactly why they’re one of the favourites for promotion and I anticipate they’ll show why again this weekend.

“Lowe’s Preston need to be careful they don’t get dragged down the table. It’s all well and good keeping sides out, but their goalscoring record could be a reason to be worried if they’re serious about making inroads on the play-off picture.

“I’m going to go for an away win here.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Burnley