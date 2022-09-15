41-year-old ex-Manchester United coach emerges as Huddersfield Town managerial candidate

Huddersfield Town have former Manchester United coach Michael Carrick on their radar in their search for a new boss, as per trusted reporter Alan Nixon.

Huddersfield Town made the decision to part ways with Danny Schofield earlier this week.

The former Terriers player endured a tough start to life as boss and the club opted to bring an end to his time as manager following a difficult start to the season. It leaves them sat in 23rd place after eight games, only ahead of Coventry City who have two games in hand.

Plenty of names have been floated around as potential candidates early on and now, The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed Carrick is among those in the frame.

He states on his Patreon that Huddersfield Town have him in mind as he searches for his first managerial post.

It would mark another appointment of a promising young coach at the John Smith’s Stadium, though it remains to be seen if the links develop into anything more serious over the coming days and weeks.

The next Terriers boss?

Carrick has been out of the game since December of last year when he left Manchester United.

He had worked as an assistant manager to both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but departed the club after a brief but promising stint as the Red Devils’ assistant manager.

The EFL has seen plenty of the Premier League club’s former young coaches take up managerial roles. Kieran McKenna is proving a big hit with Ipswich Town, while Neil Wood has started life well as Salford City boss.

Carrick would certainly be coming in at the deep end with Huddersfield Town struggling in the Championship, but it’s an appointment that would definitely catch the eye.

It awaits to be seen just who ends up as the new Terriers boss though, with a tough task awaiting whoever takes charge.