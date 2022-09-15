2 departed Watford players Edwards is missing this season – do you agree?

Watford’s 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers saw them drop to 10th place in the table after an inconsistent start to life back in the Championship.

Watford were comfortably beaten too, with the travelling fans left thoroughly disappointed with their poor display.

The start to the season has left a lot to be desired. Key players like Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro remained on board but many would have expected the Hornets to pick up more than three wins from their opening nine games.

Rob Edwards is a boss that needs to be afforded time to make things work at Vicarage Road, but new signings haven’t really filled the gaps left by those who moved on after relegation.

Here, we look at two departed Watford players who Edwards looks as though he’s missing so far this season…

Kiko Femenia

During his five-year stay at Watford, right-sided Spaniard Kiko proved to be a solid servant.

He operated well as both a right-back and right wing-back and early on, it’s an area Edwards has seen struggle. Mario Gaspar hasn’t looked up to pace since his arrival from Villareal, while Hassane Kamara is far better suited to a more natural role on the left.

Kiko looks as though he would have been a solid fit for Edwards’ system, but they’re having to dealt without him for the first time in a while after letting him return to Spain.

Emmanuel Dennis

The second inclusion was a tough one, with Cucho Hernandez’s nine goals in 13 MLS games for Columbus Crew something Watford could really do with right now amid their new strikers’ struggles.

However, it’s Dennis who is named. He was a standout for Watford and although he is yet to really get going at Nottingham Forest, a forward of his quality has been a real miss.

Once up to speed, he could have been a terror for Championship defences.

New signings Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj haven’t particularly impressed early on, and though they will need time to settle into a new league and a new setting, it doesn’t make for great reading.

None of Watford’s attackers are firing all cylinders at the moment, so having Dennis would have been a real boost.