2 departed Swansea City players Martin is missing this season – do you agree?

Swansea City have endured a tough start to the campaign, taking just nine points from their opening nine games.

Russell Martin’s side were expected to push on this season following a steady, but relatively uninspiring first season in charge last time round.

The Swans find themselves in 22nd place of the table as things stand. It comes after they endured a pretty slow summer in the transfer window, with a handful of players leaving the club.

Here we look at two departed Swansea City players who the club look to be missing this season…

Flynn Downes

Downes is looking like a big miss for Swansea City this season.

The now West Ham man gave so much to the Swansea City midfield – he was tenacious, steely, and he had great technical abilities too which made him perfect for Martin’s passing-style of play.

Joe Allen came in over the summer and whilst he offers a lot of experience and a good range of passing, he doesn’t give this Swansea City midfield the same bite that Downes gave them.

Swansea seem much easier to break down and break through this season, with the Welsh club having conceded 12 goals in their opening nine league outings.

Hannes Wolf

Wolf joined Swansea City on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach midway through the last season. The Austrian youngster immediately impressed and went on to feature 19 times in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting three.

He’s an agile attacking player who brought a lot pace and quality to the Swansea City line up last season – something which is seemingly missing this time round.

Wolf was also able to play in a few different attacking roles which gave Martin some different options going into games last time round.

With Michael Obafemi currently sitting out, Martin’s Swansea City attack is looking much less potent than it was last time round, and the Swans are perhaps missing someone with Wolf’s qualities.