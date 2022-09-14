Wigan Athletic general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Latics (14.09.22)

Wigan Athletic boast a storied history, and Leam Richardson will be hoping he is the man to lead the Latics back to the top after a bit of a yo-yo spell.

Wigan Athletic have bounced between the Championship and League One for some time now. It first started amid their financial difficulties which emerged again in recent years.

However, now they’re back in the Championship, Richardson is the man tasked with bringing some stability to proceedings at the DW Stadium and cementing their place in the second-tier after a turbulent spell.

He looks to be going the right way about it too, with the Latics settling back into the Championship well.

But how well do you think you know the club’s past and present?

Try your luck and test yourself in our latest Wigan Athletic general knowledge quiz at the bottom of the page!