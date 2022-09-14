What’s former Swansea City and QPR favourite Angel Rangel up to these days?

Angel Rangel called time on a 20-year playing career in April last year.

The now 39-year-old is best known for his time at Swansea City. Born in Spain, Rangel swapped a career in the lower leagues of Spain for one in the English leagues, joining up with the Swans where they were playing in League One.

Rangel signed in 2007 and immediately became a key player, featuring 43 times in the 2006/07 League One campaign and helping the Swans earn promotion in his first season.

The right-back remained a key player, and after three seasons in the Championship Rangel and Swansea were promoted to the Premier League.

Spending seven years in the Premier League with Swansea City, Rangel established himself as a dynamic and reliable right-back, amassing a total 374 appearances for the Welsh club before leaving as a free agent.

He remains a club legend at Swansea City, and he was a popular figure at QPR too.

In two seasons with the R’s, Rangel featured 41 times in the Championship. Injuries hampered his time with QPR but when he was fit and available, Rangel never let his side down.

So what’s Rangel up to these days?

Rangel left QPR in August 2021. He was carrying an Achilles injury at the time and half-a-year later in April 2021, he announced his retirement.

He seemingly took a while to rest after a prolonged career in English football, before it was announced in May of this year that Rangel had taken charge of Pontardawe Town Academy’s U12 side for this upcoming 2022/23 season.

HEAD COACH APPOINTNENT We are delighted to announce that former @SwansOfficial @premierleague star Àngel Rangel has agreed to be our U12 Head Coach next season. Trial information to follow in next few days. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NH44I5Gk1j — Pontardawe Town Academy (@pontyacademyfc) May 20, 2022

So it seems like Rangel is set to pursue a career in coaching. He previously revealed that he wants to do exactly that, and that he has a few coaching badges to his name already.

Having worked under so many tops managers as well in Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers to name a couple, Rangel will surely make for a good coach later down the line.

Maybe one day we’ll see Rangel back in the Football League.