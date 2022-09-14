What’s former Sheffield Wednesday and Watford man Fernando Forestieri up to these days?

Sheffield Wednesday and Watford both had Fernando Forestieri on their books during his time playing in England.

Forestieri, now 32, is a forward who started out his career in Argentina.

He spent time with giants like Newell’s Old Boys and Boca Juniors’ academies before heading to Italy in 2005. He has spent the vast majority of his career in that country too, earning an Italian citizenship. Forestieri spent time as a permanent player with both Genoa and Udinese, enduring plenty of spells out on loan in Italy before first heading to England to join Watford in 2012.

The Rosario-born attacker first joined the Hornets on loan before making the move permanent in January 2013.

His first season in yellow and black saw him manage eight goals and 10 assists in 28 Championship games. He totalled 21 goals and 23 assists in 92 games for Watford and became a hugely popular figure at Vicarage Road before his departure in the summer of 2015.

Forestieri was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday for a reported £3.7m and he would go on to spend the next five years in blue and white stripes.

At Hillsborough, Forestieri was absolutely unplayable when at the top of his game. His first two seasons saw him play some of the best football of his career, notching up 15 goals and seven assists in his first Championship season with the club before managed 12 goals and six assists in his second.

The goals and assists tailed off somewhat over his last three seasons, but he remains a player fondly looked back on by the Owls.

He then left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2020 to return to Italy, rejoining former side Udinese. Forestieri remained with them until December 2021, managing two goals and one assist in just 54 minutes of Serie A action before his release.

Now, Forestieri resides in Malaysia, where he plays for Johor DT. He’s proven a huge hit over there too, netting a thoroughly impressive 21 goals and laying on 11 assists in just 28 outings.

His starring roles have helped Johor DT win the Malaysian FA Cup and Super Cup. They’re also top of the Malaysian Super League as it stands, with Forestieri and co undefeated after 16 games.

Forestieri was a popular player at both Sheffield Wednesday and Watford and the supporters of both clubs were lucky enough to see him play some of his best football in their respective shirts. Now over in Malaysia, the Italian forward is still amongst the goals.