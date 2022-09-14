What’s former Sheffield United man Jose Baxter up to these days?

Sheffield United had Jose Baxter on the books at Bramall Lane from August 2013 until the summer of 2016.

Baxter had made a name for himself long before he ended up with Sheffield United though.

The Bootle-born starlet had emerged from the academy of boyhood club Everton as one of their most promising starlets since Wayne Rooney. After lighting it up in the Toffees’ academy, Baxter made his senior debut at just 16, coming off the bench against Blackburn Rovers in 2008.

He only went on to total 15 appearances for the club’s first-team though, spending time out on loan with Tranmere Rovers before his release in the summer of 2012.

After a brief spell out of the game, Baxter landed at Oldham Athletic in September 2012 and went on to become a big hit at Boundary Park. The attacking midfielder managed 15 goals and eight assists in 45 games for the Latics, featuring in a range of roles during their League One campaign before earning a move to Sheffield United the following summer.

Baxter managed eight goals and two assists in his first campaign with the Blades, helping them reach the FA Cup Semi-Final.

The 2014/15 season was his best in red and white though. He notched up 13 goals and four assists across all competitions, playing a hefty 48 games as he maintained his place as a starting XI mainstay.

However, he was first suspended by Sheffield United for a failed drugs test in May 2015 before being suspended a second time in February 2016. Baxter was then let go by the blades in May 2016.

Baxter would then link up with former club Everton in January 2017 to train before offering him a deal at the end of his suspension in July. He stayed for the 2017/18 season before completing another move to a former club in Oldham Athletic.

His second stay with the Latics saw him play 34 times but the vast majority of his appearances were off the bench.

Baxter then spent an unsuccessful brief stay with Plymouth Argyle before heading Stateside with Memphis 901 in February 2020. He stayed with the second-tier American side until December 2020 before calling it a day on his playing career in August 2021 at the age of 29.

The former Sheffield United man made yet another return to Everton later that year though, taking up a role in the Toffees’ youth setup.

Baxter will long be looked back on as a player who could have played at the very top of the game but for problems off the pitch, with his career now brought to a premature end.