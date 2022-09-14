West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City with up to two players still out

West Brom host local rivals Birmingham City in the Championship this evening.

West Brom will be looking to get back to winning ways and get their promotion expectations back on track, currently sitting in 16th place after drawing their previous three fixtures.

Despite their lack of wins, the West Midlands side have been solid in the final third, scoring nine goals in their last five games.

After narrowly beating Preston North End 1-0, the Blues finally put their poor run of form behind them having previously lost four of their last five matches. John Eustace will undoubtedly be wanting his side to be more disciplined defensively, keeping just two clean sheets so far this season.

A win for West Brom would see them push towards the play-offs, whilst Birmingham City would move away from the relegation zone if they can pick up all three points.

West Brom team news

Centre-back Semi Ajayi is currently sidelined, damaging his ankle ligaments during the Baggies’ clash with Wigan Athletic at the end of last month.

Daryl Dike continues to struggle with injury woes after sustaining a thigh injury during a training session last month.

Midfielder Tom Rogic has come through the doors, so it will be interesting to see if he’s afforded the chance to make his debut.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Button (GK)

Gardner-Hickman

Bartley

O’Shea

Townsend

Molumby

Yokuslu

Wallace

Swift

Diangana

Grant

Despite having some of the best talent in the Championship at their disposal, West Brom have looked lacklustre under the management of Steve Bruce so far this season. The Baggies have successfully rebuilt their squad but could possibly need to change their style of play if they want to become genuine promotion contenders.

Jed Wallace and striker Karlan Grant have been stand-out stars so far and could provide a cutting edge against a Birmingham City side currently in a transitional period.

The match kicks off at 8pm this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports.