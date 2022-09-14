Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Reading as defender joins talisman on the sidelines

Sunderland make the trip to the Berkshire to face Reading tonight.

Sunderland started the season well and it appeared they were able to compete on all fronts against the Championship’s strongest opposition, but the recent managerial turnover has left some fans worried over their chances going forward.

Tony Mowbray is one of the most experienced pair of hands you could appoint, but the former Middlesbrough boss has a big job ahead of him on Wearside.

Reading were quite widely tipped to struggle before the start of the season and so far Paul Ince’s side have done nothing but surprise onlookers. The Royals remain unbeaten at home and sit 3rd in the league at the moment.

They’re on dangerous form and Sunderland will need huge improvements from their last outing if they want any success here.

Sunderland team news

Ross Stewart remains out for a minimum of six weeks following a thigh injury in the build-up to the Boro game last week.

He’s joined by Dennis Cirkin who will be out for a couple of weeks following a hamstring injury also during the Boro game. New signing Edouard Michut is said to be a couple of weeks behind after he suffered a setback adapting to life in the north east.

Long-term absentee Niall Huggins isn’t expected to return until sometime after Christmas and Daniel Ballard remains out with a longer-term issue.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Clarke

Batth

Wright

O’Nien

Gooch

Evans (C)

Neil

Pritchard

Simms

Diallo

After Mowbray attempted to change formation to counter the loss of Stewart it proved to many that Sunderland were unable to play with just one man leading the line, so this time out it’s possible Diallo starts up-front next to Ellis Simms.

The loss of Cirkin could be fixed by bringing in Bailey Wright, a natural, Championship experienced central defender.

Corry Evans is an integral part of Sunderland’s midfield and, if fit, the captain will be one of the first names on the team sheet on Wednesday evening.

The game kicks off at 20:00 tonight.