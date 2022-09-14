Steve Bruce reveals West Brom man’s potential return date after undergoing surgery

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has revealed Semi Ajayi will be out for another six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

West Brom defender Ajayi had started every Championship game before being struck down with an ankle ligament injury in the early stages of the Baggies’ 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic at the end of last month.

He’d played all 90 minutes in the six games prior too, proving to be a mainstay in Bruce’s backline.

However, the injury spells a stint on the sidelines for the towering Nigerian centre-back and Bruce has moved to shed light on just how long they will be without the defender.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bruce stated that Ajayi is set to be out for six to eight weeks after an operation on his ankle.

Here’s what the Baggies boss had to say:

“We knew it was a huge amount of games in a small period of time.

“We’ve had one or two injuries which have unfortunately for us been serious in that time.

“Semi has had an operation on his ankle. We felt it was the best forward, so he’ll be another six to eight weeks or so.”

The blow means Ajayi may not even be fit to return before the season pauses for the World Cup in November, though Bruce and co will have their fingers crossed that he can progress quickly and come back ahead of schedule.

In his absence…

Thankfully for Bruce, the injury to Ajayi hasn’t led to any complicated changes to his defence.

Dara O’Shea slotted back into the middle against Burnley last time out while versatile youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman moved out to right-back, a position he has spent much of his career playing in as well as in central midfield.

Martin Kelly provides necessary cover at both centre-back and right-back too, though the Baggies will be hoping further injury blows are limited. Centre-back options are at a bit of a premium with Kean Bryan still a long-term absentee.

It remains to be seen if Bruce persists with the same backline as West Brom prepare to face Birmingham City on Wednesday night.