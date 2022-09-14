Ryan Hedges shares social media message after scoring first goal for Blackburn Rovers in win over Watford

Blackburn Rovers beat Watford 2-0 in the Championship last night.

Blackburn Rovers picked up an impressive and much-needed win at home to Watford last night thanks to goals from Ryan Hedges and Dom Hyam.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side had lost four of their last five league outings before last night, but the Dane guided his side to a confident win against good opposition in Watford.

And one player who stood out was Hedges – the 27-year-old made his eighth Championship appearance of the season last night, and got off the mark with his first goal for the club since joining midway through last season.

Hedges was also named Player of the Match.

After the game, Hedges posted on Twitter:

Unreal feeling to finally get off the mark for this great club. A big 3 points at home and what a shift from the lads 🙌🏼⚽️ @Rovers https://t.co/k59JQ8Bq8O — Ryan Hedges (@RyanHedges95) September 13, 2022

Hedges has been a key player for Tomasson so far this season – the Englishman has grabbed himself three assists already in the league, with his creativity giving the Danish boss a real outlet in attack.

The season ahead…

Last season, Reds Khadra gave Rovers a bit of pace and flair up top. He’s since returned to Brighton and joined Sheffield United on loan, but Hedges is helping to fill that void in attack.

The Englishman is really coming to life following his move to Ewood Park last January, with Tomasson’s tactical awareness seemingly bringing the best out of him.

He’ll be an important player for Blackburn as the season progresses, and last night’s win and Hedges’ first goal for the club should give everyone a confidence boost.

Blackburn have looked a little shaky in recent weeks but they looked like their earlier selves last night, seeing off a good Watford side with relative ease.

Up next for Rovers is a trip to Luton Town this weekend.