Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool with fan favourite back in contention

Rotherham United welcome Blackpool to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday.

Michael Appleton’s side arrive in South Yorkshire on the back of a 1-0 win away at Huddersfield Town over a week ago.

The Tangerines sit in 11th place of the Championship table, losing once in their previous five league outings.

The Millers however have lost just once all season, but the four draws on their record means they find themselves in 13th place – surprising many with their spirited start to the campaign.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news

Before Saturday’s game at Sheffield United was postponed, boss Paul Warne provided an injury update on his missing men.

Centre-half Cameron Humphreys has been out since Rotherham United’s final game in August, after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

But, the already fan favourite is back in contention after returning to training recently.

Left-back Tolaji Bola, who hasn’t played yet this season, is also set to return, whilst Middlesbrough loanee Grant Hall was ‘less likely to feature’ before the weekend’s postponement.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Peliter

Wood

Humphreys

Norton-Cuffy

Barlaser

Rathbone

Lindsay

Bramall

Ogbene

Washington

Jamie Lindsay could replace the out of form Ben Wiles in the middle of the park, with Humphreys potentially marking his return to the squad with a start over Wes Harding.

Chiedozie Ogbene and Conor Washington have created a devastating partnership up front, whilst Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy will look to impress further since his temporary switch to the Millers late in the window.

The game on Wednesday night gets underway at 7:45pm.