Rob Edwards responds to ‘very angry’ Watford supporters after dismal Blackburn Rovers defeat

Watford boss Rob Edwards has moved to apologise to supporters after the Hornets fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Watford dropped out of the play-off spots last night as they were defeated 2-0 by Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers.

A first Rovers goal for Ryan Hedges set the hosts on their way to all three points before an impressive volley from Dom Hyam compounded the Hornets misery and condemned them to defeat.

The performance drew angry reactions from sections of the travelling support, with Edwards doing his best to acknowledge their frustrations post-game before apologising in his post-match interview.

However, as quoted by the Watford Observer, Edwards also revealed that he expects a reaction from his players after speaking to them about ‘a lack of spirit and fight’. Here’s what he had to say post-game

“There were one or two people who were very angry. More than one or two actually, and understandably so.

“I was just trying to signal to say that I understand their frustration. I appreciate they have travelled a long way and spent a lot of money, and the performance they saw was not good enough. So I do apologise to them for that: it’s my responsibility. I’ve always said, win, lose or draw, I’d go to our fans and say thank you.

“There were a quite few who were very angry and upset, and I can understand that tonight

“There was a lack of spirit and fight, and I’ve talked to the lads about that in the dressing room after the game,” he added.

“We have to rectify that very, very quickly. It was the thing that hurt the most, the lack of spirit.

“The players are disappointed and there are one or two who have voiced their opinions, which is good because you need that. I don’t want silence. I have one or two characters who said some good things.

“I need to see a reaction. They know that.”

1 of 10 What was the score when Watford lost to Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup final? 5-0 6-0 7-0 8-0

Deserving of patience?

Last night’s performance from Watford drew some deserved criticism.

Blackburn Rovers have proven they’re a tricky side to deal with under Tomasson but the performance from the Hornets left plenty of be desired. Edwards is well within his rights to demand more from his players after another winless game.

However, it must be said that there needs to be patience at this time of the season.

With a new managers leading new personnel in a new system, Edwards will need the time to turn the tide early on if he’s to be a success at Vicarage Road. That’s not something many are afforded by the club’s hierarchy admittedly.

Watford host Sunderland this weekend, where fans will be right to demand more from all as the Hornets bid to rectify their form.