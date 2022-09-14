Report sheds light on free agent’s appearance in Sunderland training ground video

Sunderland Echo has reported that Jordan Willis is continuing his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury with Sunderland after being spotted in a recent video posted on the club’s social media.

Sunderland confirmed at the end of last season that centre-back Willis would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his deal.

The decision came amid the former Coventry City man’s extended spell on the sidelines. He first suffered a ruptured patella tendon in February 2021 before a second rupture occurred during surgery, leaving him sidelined since.

However, he was spotted in the background of a recent video shot at the Academy of Light.

Now, Sunderland Echo reporter James Copley has shed light on his presence at the training ground despite his summer release.

It is stated that he has been continuing his rehabilitation with the Black Cats over the course of the summer as he bids to return from the serious knee injury that has plagued him for over a year now.

The report adds Willis also worked in match analysis for Sunderland back during Lee Johnson’s tenure.

Bidding to return…

It’s good to see Willis still in and around proceedings at Sunderland, with the club giving him the facilities and help to recover from his injury despite letting go of him this summer.

He’s proven to be a valuable centre-back in League One with both the Black Cats and Coventry City before, so it will be hoped he can eventually come back and impress in the division again.

It remains to be seen whose colours he’s donning when he makes his comeback though. The return to fitness has been a long one for Willis and although it is unknown how far away he is from a return, it will be hoped he can do so as soon as safely possible.