Reda Khadra sends heartfelt social media message to Sheffield United supporters after Swansea City win

Sheffield United travelled to South Wales to face a struggling Swansea City side last night.

The Blades went into the game in 1st place of the table and after an injury time winner from summer signing Reda Khadra, they remain top.

It was a hard-fought game with Swansea sharing 50% of the possession and recording 11 attempts on goal compared to Sheffield United’s 12.

But on loan Brighton man Khadra popped up with a vitally important goal in the 94th minute – his first for the club after a patchy start to life at Bramall Lane.

And after the game, the 21-year-old posted this message on Twitter:

We gave everything up to the last second. This one was for all of you Blades. 🥷⚔️#UTB 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Hpvxt9umn8 — Reda Jousef Khadra (@reda_khadra7) September 13, 2022

Khadra joined Sheffield United on loan from Brighton in the summer transfer window. The former Borussia Dortmund man impressed with Blackburn Rovers last time round, but his start to life at Bramall Lane has been a bit stop-start.

He’s made only two starts for Paul Heckingbottom’s side so far, having mainly been used as a late substitute like he was last night.

A useful player…

Sheffield United have a lot of good attacking players right now. Iliman Ndiaye has come to life this season, whilst Oli McBurnie has found form, and Heckingbottom still has the likes of Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp to call upon.

Khadra’s game time may well be limited this season, but if he can continue to make a scoring impact like he did last night then it’ll certainly give Heckingbottom something to think about going forward.

He has a lot to offer, and perhaps something a bit different to his attacking teammates with Khadra having more midfielder-like qualities in attack with his passing and movement.

Up next for the Blades is a trip to Preston North End this weekend.