QPR’s Tyler Roberts shares positive update on his return to full fitness

QPR’s Tyler Roberts says he is ‘as fit and strong’ as he has been for a while ahead of the R’s Championship clash v Millwall tonight.

Roberts, 23, joined QPR on loan from Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The Welshman featured 23 times in the Premier League last season, before seeing his season cut short following surgery on a hamstring injury back in March.

He’s since featured five times for QPR in the Championship, with two of those being starts.

But speaking to the club ahead of tonight’s trip at The Den, Roberts has spoken positively about his return to full fitness.

He said:

“For me, personally, I’ve been getting back up-to-speed after the serious injury I had last season. I’m hoping that I’m over that now and I feel like I’m as fit and strong as I have been for some time.”

Roberts has shown glimpses of what he can do so far, scoring an impressive solo goal in what was his debut for QPR in the Carabao Cup last month.

“I’m pleased with the impact that I’ve had already,” Roberts continued. “But I always want more and hopefully I can keep my place in the team on a regular basis and contribute with goals.”

1 of 10 QPR netted 60 Championship goals last season. But who was the campaign’s top scorer? Lyndon Dykes Charlie Austin Andre Gray Chris Willock

Roberts is yet to record a goal contribution in the league for QPR. But he’s proven in this division and he’ll surely come good for QPR as the season progresses.

A big game ahead…

QPR travel to Millwall tonight in what will be a really difficult outing for both sides.

Roberts may well be in starting contention and he could yet have an impact on the game – Michael Beale has three good no.10 options in Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and Roberts, with Roberts also filling in up top.

The Welshman’s presence makes for a really potent attacking threat at QPR, and his ability to play as a no.9 is a huge help too with Lyndon Dykes being the only real striking option at the club.

In time, Roberts should start to fire on all cylinders – he’s got real technical ability and an eye for goal, which should help to take the pressure off players like Willock and Chair later in the campaign.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.