QPR team news and starting XI to face Millwall with two players nearing return to action

QPR travel to The Den to face Millwall in the Championship on Wednesday night.

QPR currently sit in 9th place, just two points away from a play-off spot. The R’s claimed impressive victories against Watford and Hull City before a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City last time out.

QPR’s form has been shaky this season but they will be looking to set the record straight as they face their fellow Londoners tomorrow night.

Millwall have play-off ambitions of their own, they currently reside in 14th position, but are only three points off the top-six.

Like Beale’s Rangers, Millwall’s performances have been inconsistent this season, having lost three out of their last five. However, a victory against Cardiff City in their previous fixture is something they will be looking to build upon.

QPR team news

Beale faces no new selection problems with the only absentees being Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards, who picked up injuries earlier on in the campaign.

Clarke-Salter is close to a return, but Beale isn’t taking any risks so he may return after the international break. Luke Amos is also nearing a return, but similarly to Clarke-Salter, he will not be rushed back.

New loanee Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa is pushing for a place in the starting XI, alongside fellow new arrival Tyler Roberts, who signed from Leeds United this summer.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Dieng (GK)

Laird

Dickie

Dunne

Paal

Johansen

Iroegbunam

Dozzell

Willock

Dykes

Chair

Beale will have the freedom to make changes if he wishes, but in a bid for consistency, it could be wise to keep the changes limited, with only Iroegbunam coming on for Sam Field perhaps.

Chris Willock and Ilias Chair seem guaranteed starters at the moment but Tyler Roberts will be determined to force his way into the starting XI following his return to fitness.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday night.