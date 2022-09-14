POLL: Can Watford achieve a top-six finish under Rob Edwards this season? 55.4% say…

Watford suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night – a defeat which has shone a light on the lack of quality in the playing squad.

Rob Edwards came in as manager over summer. But the former Wolves centre-back seems to have inherited a squad of poor players, which was evident in last night’s defeat at Blackburn.

The Hornets have looked fairly steady so far this season. But in reality, they’ve won just three games all season, and that kind of form spread out over the course of the campaign would perhaps seem them finishing in mid-table.

They currently sit in 7th place of the table but could fall even further down after tonight’s fixtures.

Edwards could yet have a mountain to climb this season, with his side’s summer transfer business looking less impressive with each passing fixture.

But do Watford have enough quality left over from the Premier League to secure themselves a top-six finish this season?

We asked Twitter, and 55.4% of voters said ‘yes’.

POLL – Can #WatfordFC achieve a top-six finish this season? Have your say below! — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) September 14, 2022

Problems beyond Edwards’ control…

Edwards is a good manager. He guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season and his new side have shown glimpses of a new-look team this season.

But many will argue that he’s not got the players required to break out of this division. He lost Emmanuel Dennis in the summer and Watford were seemingly open to let Ismaila Sarr go too, but for his move to Aston Villa falling through.

The Hornets have been playing with a lot of the same players for a number of years now and things are perhaps starting to look a bit stale in certain areas of the pitch.

Edwards certainly has a mammoth task on his hands in trying to steer Watford to an immediate return to the Premier League. Should he fail, then he may well take the brunt of the blame, and become another manager to try and fail at Vicarage Road.

Patience is required, but so too is more sustainable investment in the team.

Watford have a chance to return to winning ways when they welcome Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.