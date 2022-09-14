Player released by Blackburn Rovers this summer completes League One move

Blackburn Rovers’ former Midfielder Jacob Davenport has signed a short-term deal with Lincoln City, it has been confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers made the decision to part ways with Davenport earlier this summer.

He had been at Ewood Park for four years but he wasn’t able to nail down a consistent place in the club’s starting XI. Injuries didn’t help at times though, leaving with only 36 appearances for the club to his name.

Now, after spending much of the summer searching for a new club, it has been confirmed Davenport is staying in the EFL.

League One side Lincoln City announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder ahead of their Tuesday night win over Derby County, bringing him in on a short-term contract until January.

Davenport stated he has been training with the Imps for the past four weeks, so he should be settled in to his new surroundings under a manager he has worked under before in Mark Kennedy.

A point to prove…

After failing to make the cut at Blackburn Rovers, Davenport will be determined to put his previous injury struggles behind him and kick on under Kennedy at Sincil Bank.

Many free agent signings find themselves closing in on the end of their short-term contracts by the time they’ve got up to speed and settled in, but Davenport should have that issue after his extensive trial and previous time under Kennedy’s coaching at Manchester City.

He will be keen to maximise his potential and prove his ability with the Imps as he bids to push on in his career.

Davenport showed sparks of what he’s capable of at Ewood Park but it will be down to him to show he can do that on a regular basis and earn an extended stay with Lincoln City.