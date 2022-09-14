Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City with three players nearing returns

Norwich City host Bristol City at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

Norwich City will be looking to make it six wins on the bounce, as they face high-flying Bristol City, in a game that looks set to be full of goals.

The Canaries currently sit in 2nd place and it looks like they have shaken off any early-season nerves, as they look to set themselves up for an immediate return to the top flight.

Bristol City come into the game in great form and are currently in 4th place. The Robins are undefeated in their last six league games, winning four of them, but Norwich City present them with their biggest test yet.

A win at Carrow Road would see them leapfrog the Norfolk outfit and potentially climb into 2nd place.

Norwich City team news

Going into the game, Dean Smith confirmed that there are no new injuries within the squad and that the players out injured are growing ever closer to rejoining the squad.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, Smith told the club’s official site:

“Liam Gibbs is back walking now and out of the boot which is a real positive sign.

“Dimi (Giannouis) is the closest to getting back; he’s walking again too. I saw Isaac Hayden running with the ball as well and he’s getting to where we want him.”

These players are expected to return after the international break.

Predicted XI

Krul (GK)

Aarons

Omobamidele

Hanley

Byram

Núñez

McLean

Ramsey

Sargent

Pukki

Cantwell

Given their recent scintillating form, Norwich City are likely to remain unchanged for their game tomorrow.

In his press conference, Smith praised Gabriel Sara’s recent performances in training and was impressed by his cameo appearance against Coventry City. Sara will be looking to get himself on the scoresheet on Wednesday night as he continues to push for a starting spot.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.