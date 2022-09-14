Millwall team news and predicted XI to face QPR with up to four players out for the Lions

Millwall host fellow Londoners QPR in the Championship this evening.

After losing three of their previous four fixtures, the Lions will undoubtedly be aiming to build upon their recent 2-0 win against Cardiff City. And Gary Rowett’s side will be looking to improve their goal-scoring abilities in the final third, finding the net just four times in the last five matches.

The Hoops have got off to a solid start with new boss Michael Beale at the helm, currently sitting in 9th place of the table with 11 points. Despite their relatively consistent form in the league, QPR will be aiming to avoid another defeat after their recent disappointing collapse against Swansea City.

Millwall could potentially move into a play-off place if they are able to win, whilst QPR would possibly move as high as 4th if they are able to pick up all three points.

Millwall team news

Mason Bennett is unavailable after tearing his hamstring against Coventry City last month. Young attacker Isaac Olaofe is sidelined, injuring his groin during Millwall’s Carabao Cup clash against Cambridge United last month.

Shaun Hutchinson is sidelined after going off during the Lion’s previous fixture against the Bluebirds due to a groin complaint. Ryan Leonard may also not feature, currently recovering from a torn hamstring.

Tyler Burey looks set to make an appearance despite suffering a minor knock to the knee during a training session.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Cresswell

Cooper

Wallace

Shackleton

Mitchell

Saville

Styles

Flemming

Bradshaw

Voglsammer

It has been an inconsistent season so far for Millwall, but they looked like a much improved side during their convincing win over struggling Cardiff City. Rowett has made the Lions into a solid Championship side for some time now but they may currently lack the consistency needed to challenge for a play-off place.

New signing Callum Styles adds creativity to the side that will surely help striker Tom Bradshaw to create more goal-scoring opportunities.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.