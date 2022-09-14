Mark Hughes confirms injury blow to Bradford City mainstay

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has confirmed defender Liam Ridehalgh is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines through a groin strain.

Bradford City left-back Ridehalgh had been a mainstay in Hughes’ starting XI in the early stages of this season before being omitted from the squad for the Bantams’ midweek win over former club Tranmere Rovers.

He had played all 90 minutes in all seven of their League Two games as well as in the Carabao Cup against Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Now though, he faces a short stint on the sidelines.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Bantams boss Hughes has confirmed the left-back has picked up a groin strain.

It will leave him out for a couple of weeks, with Hughes stating:

“Liam unfortunately has got a slight groin strain.

“We don’t think it is going to be too long but it could be a couple of weeks.”

In his absence…

With Ridehalgh facing a short spell on the sidelines, the door will open for another player to stake a claim for a regular spot in Hughes’ Bradford City startling XI.

Matty Foulds was the man who came into the side in Ridehalgh’s omission.

He made good on his chance too, providing an assist in the midweek win over Tranmere. He’s certainly a less experienced option than Ridehalgh, but he will be hoping this is his chance to nail down a starting spot again after arriving from Italian side Como in winter 2021.

Foulds is the only other natural optionon the left-hand side of defence too, so it should be his spot to hold down.

It will be hoped his chance in the side can bring about some increased competition for Ridehalgh’s starting spot when he returns to fitness after a brief lay-off with a groin problem.