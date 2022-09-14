Luton Town team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City with injury woes clearing up

Luton Town host Coventry City in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The weekend’s cancelled fixtures didn’t fall favourably for the Hatters, who, given their recent home form, may have preferred their next outing to be a trip to Stoke City as opposed to an immediate return to Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town were defeated by Wigan Athletic last time out, failing to build on the meagre two points accrued from home fixtures so far this term.

The Bedfordshire outfit have endured a set of patchy recent results, as last year’s impressive play-off finish becomes an increasingly distant memory. Indeed, Luton Town find themselves languishing in 18th ahead of Wednesday’s showdown.

However, the Hatters face a Coventry City side severely lacking confidence, with four consecutive defeats leaving them rooted at the bottom of the table.

Luton Town team news

Nathan Jones’ side are slowly returning to a full complement after experiencing a wave of early season casualties.

Central defender Reece Burke seems to have shrugged off a head knock sustained in Town’s last away fixture, a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in late August. Burke wasn’t substituted after a clash of heads caused some discomfort in south Wales, but sat out last weekend’s disappointing defeat against the Latics.

Alfie Doughty, signed from Stoke City at the beginning of this summer’s transfer window, returned to full training several weeks ago. The former Charlton Athletic wide man is yet to feature this season, but should be available for the trip to Staffordshire.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Potts

Lockyer

Burke

Bree

Campbell

Clark

Bell

Freeman

Adebayo

Morris

It’s likely Jones will set-up with his favoured 3-5-2, persevering with a forward two despite a lack of attacking potency in the opening weeks of the season.

Luton Town have been reliant on the finishing of ex-Norwich City striker Carlton Morris, with the misfiring Elijah Adebayo yet to build on the 16 goals he notched last term for the Hatters. However, Adebayo did manage to bag a brace against City in this fixture last season, and even scored the game’s only goal when the sides met again March.

Nevertheless, should Coventry’s leaky defence suddenly seem impenetrable, at least Luton Town can call on the services of vastly experienced marksman Cameron Jerome from the bench.

Despite having a settled line-up of late, Town have struggled to register points on the board. However, it’s unlikely the former Stoke City boss will make any wholesale changes to his recently preferred starting XI.