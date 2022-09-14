Ipswich Town boss McKenna shares brief update on Cameron Burgess after nasty collision during Bristol Rovers win

Ipswich Town’s Cameron Burgess was taken to hospital after sustaining an injury in last night’s win over Bristol Rovers in League One.

Ipswich Town welcomed Bristol Rovers to Portman Road last night.

The Tractor Boys went into the game in 1st place of the League One table and after a confident 2-0 win – courtesy of goal from Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans – they remain top.

But after an hour of the game, Burgess was forced off after a following collision with a Bristol Rovers player, in which the 26-year-old took a hit to the head.

After the game, the club confirmed that Burgess had been taken to hospital, with manager Kieran McKenna saying:

“It’s not a good one, so we’ll need to see how he gets on.”

Burgess has been a standout performer for Ipswich Town in recent weeks, having featured five times in League One so far this season.