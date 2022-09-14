Derby County man could make long-awaited debut next week, reveals Liam Rosenior

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior has revealed James Chester could make his Rams debut against Manchester City’s U21s in the EFL Trophy next week.

Derby County brought in a whole host of experience recruits during the summer window, with Chester among them.

However, the 33-year-old is yet to make his maiden outing in a Rams shirt. He’s been dealing with an Achilles problem over the course of the summer but has recently made a return to training, though he still wasn’t risked against Lincoln City.

There is positive news on his recovery though, with a debut now pencilled in.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Rams boss Rosenior revealed that Chester is ‘looking really good’ and could make his debut for the League One side against Manchester City’s youngsters in next week’s EFL Trophy clash.

Here’s what he had to say:

“James is looking really good.

“I need to get him up to full fitness. I think he will be available for the Tuesday game against Manchester City next week.

“He’s not ready yet. I am not going to push him into something. He needs a mini pre-season at the moment.”

Competition for a starting spot…

Chester’s return to fitness will only increase the competition for a starting spot at the heart of Rosenior’s defence.

Eiran Cashin has been a mainstay in the early stages of this season, featuring alongside Richard Stearman before club captain Curtis Davies’ return to fitness against the Imps. Jake Rooney has also been in and around the first-team picture, with Haydon Roberts also an option through the middle.

It leaves Chester with a tough task to break into the starting XI. Cashin looks a player destined for the top and the fact he’s left-footed makes him a favourable choice while Davies was a standout in the Rams’ relegation last season.

Either way, his return to fitness can only be a good thing, giving Rosenior a selection headache.