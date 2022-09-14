Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Derby County general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Rams (14.09.22)

byJames Ray
14 September 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Derby County boast a storied history, though they will certainly be keen to leave the last couple of years behind them as they build for a new era under the ownership of David Clowes.

Derby County’s ownership saga has been well-documented over recent seasons. However, coming into the new campaign, they were finally able to escape the clutches of administration as Mel Morris sold to local businessmen Clowes.

The loss of manager Wayne Rooney proved to be a surprise blow but his assistant Liam Rosenior has since stepped into the role on an interim basis, building a squad ready for the League One season.

It remains to be seen if he’s the man tasked with rebuilding the club on a permanent basis though.

But how well do you think you know the Rams?

Test yourself in our latest Derby County general knowledge quiz at the bottom of the page!

1 of 10

Who served as caretaker manager after Derby County parted ways with Paul Clement in February 2016?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
James Ray
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0