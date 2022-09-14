Darren Moore reveals reason behind Sheffield Wednesday man’s absence from Morecambe win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said Tyreeq Bakinson was rested after looking ‘a little bit jaded’ in training ahead of last night’s win over Morecambe.

Sheffield Wednesday summer recruit Bakinson had played a part in the last six League One games before being left out of the squad completely for Tuesday night’s trip to Morecambe.

The 23-year-old has a goal and an assist to his name so far and after his early invovlement this season, his absence did raise come concerns among supporters.

However, Moore has eased worries and revealed the simple reason behind the midfielder’s omission.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield Wednesday boss stated that Bakinson was looking ‘a little bit jaded’ in training leading up to the Morecambe win so opted to give him a rest after featuring heavily in the busy schedule in recent weeks.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s absolutely fine.

“The only reason Tyreeq wasn’t involved was that he’s come in, he’s played a lot of football and all the decision was that he looked just a little bit jaded in training, so we whipped him out of the team. But that’s to be expected. He’s come in straight away, played a lot of football, a lot of minutes.

“He plays with a lot of tempo to his game and he just looked a little jaded in training so I thought he could do with a rest tonight. But he’s perfectly fine.”

Thankfully, the Owls were able to get the job done in his absence.

A late flurry saw goals from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith secure a 3-0 win for Wednesday.

1 of 10 Who was Darren Moore's first game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday against? Barnsley Rotherham United Reading Derby County

Competition for a starting spot…

Moore is blessed with some solid options in the middle of the park, so letting Bakinson rest made for a logical decision.

Their success in his absence will be food for though for Moore though as he bids to get the very best out of his side and close the gap to current top two Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

Byers and Barry Bannan started last night while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Will Vaulks were on the bench. Dennis Adeniran is sidelined but he makes for another solid option for Bakinson to battle with for a starting spot when he returns too.