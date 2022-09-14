Coventry City team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town with midfielder stepping up return to fitness

Luton Town welcome Coventry City to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday in the Championship.

Coventry City make the trip further down south to face Luton Town with both sides in search of a much-needed win.

Mark Robins’ men have picked up just one point in their opening five league outings of the season, losing four on the bounce coming into this one.

As for Nathan Jones’ side, they sit in 18th place of the Championship table, having played three more games than their opponents. The Hatters have lost just one of their previous four matches, and will be looking to bounce back in style following their defeat to Wigan Athletic last time out.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Coventry City team news…

Coventry City team news

Captain Liam Kelly returned back to the grass last week as he continues his road to recovery after suffering a long-term injury during pre-season.

Although it’s a positive for the Sky Blues, it will take a while for the midfielder to get back up to match sharpness, with boss Robins predicting he may not be seen ‘this side of the international break or possibly the World Cup’.

Star man Callum O’Hare remains out after not featuring once this season due to a long-term problem.

Predicted XI

Wilson (GK)

Panzo

McFadzean

Rose

Dabo

Sheaf

Hamer

Allen

Bidwell

Gyokeres

Godden

Matt Godden and Viktor Gyokeres could start after only being substitute appearances in Coventry City’s 3-0 loss at Norwich City, whilst Nottingham Forest loanee Jonathan Panzo may get the nod over Callum Doyle to freshen up the defence.

The game gets underway at 7:45pm on Wednesday night.